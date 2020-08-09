Helena recall petition a dangerous political stunt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, two people were going door-to-door in my neighborhood and talking face-to-face with strangers, without masks or appropriate distancing. They were collecting signatures for the city commission recall petitions, and their disregard for the well-being of our community says a lot about the recall effort.

Some people might think that signing a recall petition is harmless: Why not put something to a vote? But a recall is not like any other ballot initiative. A recall is fundamentally about undoing the democratic process and asking the government to throw out the will of the voters. This is not an abstract question: If you sign these recall petitions, you are personally declaring that 14,275 votes cast by the people of Helena should be trashed. Are you willing to take those votes away from our neighbors?

Everyone knows that this recall effort is just a spiteful attack on a few commissioners by people who couldn’t win in a fair election. It is cancel culture politics at its worst. When we are facing so many challenges as a community, we should be working to bring people together instead of entertaining frivolous – and dangerous – political stunts

Dave Chadwick

Helena

