Helena police have been working to build relationships

Due to recent national and global events, the city of Helena and Helena Police Department have opted to review their protocols and procedures.

First, I want to thank the Helena Police Department, under the direction of Lt. Brett Petty, for the efforts to connect with the community through the Coffee with a Cop program. It’s a program designed to connect officers with the people they serve.

And for the past several years, it has worked to the benefit of the community in many ways. I was sitting on the Helena Citizens Council when Lt. Petty came to us with a presentation on it. And I have stopped by at each one to say, “Hello” and introduce myself to officers, new and old.

But, the HPD didn’t stop there. Its next endeavor has been to create a 2020 HPD’s Helena Citizens Academy. This academy will be to help community members better understand the inner world of policing. I think it’s important that the community understands and knows that the HPD has already been working to build strong relationships with all the people it serves. It’s a reflection of good leadership in our local law enforcement.

Shawn White Wolf

East Helena

