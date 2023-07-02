Erma Polich, congratulations on your retirement.

Erma, we all want you to know we love and appreciate all you have done for the pet cemetery. You are well known for picking up cans and papers and taking them to Pacific.

Also, you and Barbara Chapman would trim bushes and place the markers on each grave.

I call you girls "My angels."

When i started the renovation of the pet cemetery you girls were there every morning to help me.

You're my rock, Erma. You being 98 years old and still being a part of the old cemetery is a big part of your life. We appreciate all you have done. Both you girls made it a little easier to fix the cemetery up.

Thanks to all the volunteers who stepped forward and gave us a helping hand. The cemetery looks so much better now thanks to all of you. It sure shows marked improvement.

Erma, you have such a supportive family. God bless them.

Both of you girls, remember, we all love and appreciate all you have done.

God bless you both. Thanks to Smith's Place Joe Wieck, who donates his cans on a regular basis.

Thanks,

Kaye Schloss

East Helena