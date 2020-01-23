The young adults of today’s society are faced with many difficulties in everyday life. Such as getting good enough grades to attend colleges, having the money to buy gas and insurance so he or she can drive a car in order to get to a job, and of course relationships with others around them. Enough stress can make a person crack. That is why we need to have better outreach for mental health in Helena.
There are too many teens in Helena with depression and anxiety. All we get from school officials is a bookmark with a list of coping skills, which most of the class throws away. Two years ago, we started YAM, but five classes where we sit in a room with someone reading out of a pamphlet is not good enough. If we had better skills with dealing with mental health, things would be better, such as the drug use in Helena would likely decrease dramatically. All it would take is better trained school officials and a therapist for kids who can't afford it.
A happier, more productive society is in reach, all we need is a little help with learning to better manage our mental health.
Ellen Box
Helena
