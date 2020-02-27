Helena needs more from its mayor
0 comments

Helena needs more from its mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Clearly leadership is in short supply in the planning, priorities and operations of the city. Mayor Wilmot’s conscious choices not to participate in, lead and facilitate 25% of the Commission meetings in 2019 indicate he is not committed nor competent to perform his job. He leaves the Commission responsible for doing his job as well as theirs -- meeting citizen and infrastructure needs for now and the future.

His response is like a misbehaving child, “I’ll do better, Mommy. I promise.”

I don’t see evidence of long or short-term comprehensive plans for the city. I sometimes think some decisions are made by the mayor without a comprehensive process. It is the job of the mayor to facilitate city planning with citizens, the Commission and city government department heads. Other entities – businesses, private and public organizations, state, local and federal governments to name a few – make coordinated city planning and operations a true challenge.

Changes have been made – parking meters for example, is this part of an overall plan?

How can we do better? Well, an attendant, committed and hard-working mayor would be good for starters.

Janet Seymour

Helena

0 comments
5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How low will Trump stoop?
Letters

How low will Trump stoop?

Trump poses a clear and present danger to our justice system and our country! He now seeks retribution against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and …

Don't forget those you love
Letters

Don't forget those you love

I don't have many words to type, so I will keep this brief. My friends nearby and my family who're far away, you are loved. Those that are imp…

We must reverse global warming
Letters

We must reverse global warming

I am a grandmother and retired mental health therapist. I have supported parents facing numerous issues as they strove to provide a healthy en…

Commit to clean energy
Letters

Commit to clean energy

I write to urge the city of Helena to commit to the Clean Electricity Resolution, which basically moves our wonderful community to 100% clean …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News