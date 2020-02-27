Helena needs more from its mayor

Clearly leadership is in short supply in the planning, priorities and operations of the city. Mayor Wilmot’s conscious choices not to participate in, lead and facilitate 25% of the Commission meetings in 2019 indicate he is not committed nor competent to perform his job. He leaves the Commission responsible for doing his job as well as theirs -- meeting citizen and infrastructure needs for now and the future.

His response is like a misbehaving child, “I’ll do better, Mommy. I promise.”

I don’t see evidence of long or short-term comprehensive plans for the city. I sometimes think some decisions are made by the mayor without a comprehensive process. It is the job of the mayor to facilitate city planning with citizens, the Commission and city government department heads. Other entities – businesses, private and public organizations, state, local and federal governments to name a few – make coordinated city planning and operations a true challenge.

Changes have been made – parking meters for example, is this part of an overall plan?

How can we do better? Well, an attendant, committed and hard-working mayor would be good for starters.

Janet Seymour

Helena

