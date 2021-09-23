 Skip to main content
Helena needs McGee
Helena needs McGee

I have had the privilege of working with Troy McGee during my twelve years of employment with the City of Helena. Our departments shared some similarities. Troy always offered an open door approach when I had questions or sought his advice. I found Troy to have a wealth of knowledge regarding City codes and regulations. He has filled the City Manager's position on an as needed basis many times and demonstrated a keen working knowledge of all departments within the City. Troy is a lifetime resident of Helena and has dedicated 43 years of his career to public service. I feel Troy's knowledge and background is a perfect fit for the Helena City Commission. He will be a hardworking and effective representative for the City of Helena and its' citizens, Please join me in supporting Troy McGee. 

Dave Hewitt

Retired Parking Director

City of Helena

