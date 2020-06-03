Helena needs competent leaders

The buck stops in the commission chamber. Incompetents hired an incompetent manager, who drove off many of the people who knew how to operate the city. Now, the Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Independent Record reports that there is an $18 million budget problem. If they had any integrity, the people responsible for these travesties would resign their seats so that the City of Helena can get competent, responsible people in those seats to save our city.