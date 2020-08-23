 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena McDonald's changing hands
0 comments

Helena McDonald's changing hands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I want to say thank you for seventeen years of serving Helena as a McDonald's owner. We sold our McDonald’s stores August 1st to a long time friend and McDonald's operator from Rexburg Idaho. Trent Chicos will run great stores and will continue to support the community as well, good luck Trent Chicos!

Without the support of our wonderful community, my family and myself would not have been as successful as we were.

We have enjoyed giving back to Helena for many years supporting various groups such as 4-H, high school sports, hockey, prickly pear land trust, and many more organizations that we had the honor of supporting.

My wife Somer and me will be staying in Helena and retiring. My daughter bought seven McDonald's in Lansing, Michigan, and has already moved. She took ownership of the McDonald's August 16, and she will do a great job! I expect she will be a very successful business owner in Lansing, Michigan. Again, I humble to say thank you, Helena, for supporting us and hope to see everyone soon.

Retired Again!

Terry Gauthier

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Look at Democratic corruption
Letters

Look at Democratic corruption

Dissolve the NRA? According to the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, wants to dissolve the entire NRA organization for the actions of …

Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills
Letters

Sharing the Scratchgravel Hills

It continually surprises me how few people in the Helena area don’t know about or use the Scratchgravel Hills. Not me, though, as I enjoy the …

Beloved cat shot by pellet gun
Letters

Beloved cat shot by pellet gun

My small black cat, Ruth, was shot with a pellet gun in my lower west side Helena neighborhood a block from Carroll College on Aug. 11. I alwa…

Trump has gone 'postal'
Letters

Trump has gone 'postal'

Well, here we are, 2020, with a president messing with our mail, a trusted service dating back to the founding of our country. I'm not surpris…

Cooney is out of touch
Letters

Cooney is out of touch

Montanans need more than an out-of-touch career politician from their next governor, and that’s why Mike Cooney is clearly not the right man f…

Helena Valley needs zoning
Letters

Helena Valley needs zoning

Helena Valley needs zoning to protect the rights of existing residents. Without limitations on the creation of new lots, residents will be adv…

Bullock won't vote with Montana
Letters

Bullock won't vote with Montana

In one of your letters, the writer stated that Gianforte and Daines have “questionable ethics." What would anyone say about Pelosi, Schumer an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News