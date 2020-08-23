Helena McDonald's changing hands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I want to say thank you for seventeen years of serving Helena as a McDonald's owner. We sold our McDonald’s stores August 1st to a long time friend and McDonald's operator from Rexburg Idaho. Trent Chicos will run great stores and will continue to support the community as well, good luck Trent Chicos!

Without the support of our wonderful community, my family and myself would not have been as successful as we were.

We have enjoyed giving back to Helena for many years supporting various groups such as 4-H, high school sports, hockey, prickly pear land trust, and many more organizations that we had the honor of supporting.

My wife Somer and me will be staying in Helena and retiring. My daughter bought seven McDonald's in Lansing, Michigan, and has already moved. She took ownership of the McDonald's August 16, and she will do a great job! I expect she will be a very successful business owner in Lansing, Michigan. Again, I humble to say thank you, Helena, for supporting us and hope to see everyone soon.

Retired Again!

Terry Gauthier

Helena

