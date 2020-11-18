Helena Lions Club needs your support

The Helena Lions Club would like to thank our friends who have supported us in the past. During a typical year your donations help us support: local youth activities, higher education scholarships, outdoor camping experiences, eye screenings, eye glasses and hearing aids, other nonprofit groups, leader dogs, diabetes education and low vision reading equipment. This has been a difficult year for us and other local service groups. Due to the pandemic we've not been able to hold any fundraising events including the Last Chance Stampede food sales (our largest event) and have closed the Sunshine Camp for the 2020 season. Sadly we've also recently decided not to hold our annual orange and grapefruit fundraiser (typically held in December as a kick off to the holiday season). We carefully considered and felt that we couldn't conduct the event in a manner that felt safe for all. Above all the safety of our members and community needs to be a priority. This holiday season we hope perhaps you will consider making a gift to us, or another of the local service groups who provide support and assistance in our community. We're all in this together and we can't do it without you!