Helena is ready for renewable electricity
Helena is ready for renewable electricity

Remember, as a kid, learning how people used to use whale oil for their lanterns? Then, along came fossil fuels to replace whale oil for fuel. It was a big deal, controversial, and disruptive to the economy. But look! We all survived the transition. And many whales were saved.

Now we are facing a global crisis. This time we need urgent action to protect ourselves and our children’s futures -- and it’s not just about whales this time. The clock is ticking to keep the lights on with something other than fossil fuels.

Helena commissioners, thank you for your leadership on Monday, Feb 24. Helena is ready for 100% clean renewable electricity, the time is now, we are grateful for the unanimous vote. Our whale oil and fossil fuel days to keep the lights on are over. We were able to help bring the whales back from the brink of extinction. Let’s learn from the history of whale oil and the science of global warming to make better choices and protect our children’s futures. Our lives depend on it.

Sarah Mazanec

Helena

