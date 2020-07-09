Helena is not Minneapolis
Helena is not Minneapolis

Helena is not Minneapolis. Our mayor and some of the commissioners display cowardice when they jump on the Defund the Police bandwagon. The Helena police have had the same staffing since 1996 and still manage to keep this city safe. This cancerous "woke" mentality will do nothing to improve the Montana way of life we enjoy. The current mayor and all but one commissioner who support defunding the police need to go. California, Washington, Oregon and Minnesota will welcome them.

I fully support our law enforcement officers, military and first responders. They need to be supported financially, with staffing and equipment, not just rhetoric. I was disappointed to hear they voted to withhold money to fill the current four vacant police positions and eliminate the school resource officers. This will not help prevent a school shooting. It is a sad day in Helena when our city officials show no courage against the loud few. If the current politicians follow through with this knee jerk movement, vote them out!

Terry Churchill

Clancy

