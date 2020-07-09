Helena is not Minneapolis. Our mayor and some of the commissioners display cowardice when they jump on the Defund the Police bandwagon. The Helena police have had the same staffing since 1996 and still manage to keep this city safe. This cancerous "woke" mentality will do nothing to improve the Montana way of life we enjoy. The current mayor and all but one commissioner who support defunding the police need to go. California, Washington, Oregon and Minnesota will welcome them.