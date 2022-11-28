 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena is much more than the state's capital

When I moved to Helena in 2009, I had only been to our capital city a few times before that for sports and other events. When I arrived, it was cold here, and I grew up in Montana, but this was cold.

I moved into my apartment down on Warren Street, I was thankful for the friends and neighbors that I had here who offered me a warm welcome and helped me move my things in from the cold.

It was then that I realized that Helena is much more than our state’s capital or a government town, I realized that truly good people live here. People who are willing to lend a hand when the chips were down, fill sandbags when it floods, donate blood during a disaster, build homes for those without one, raise funds and awareness for a cause, and donate and collect for families in need. This is just who we are, Helena.

I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as a commissioner for our city, and to see so many people and groups working together to champion the causes that need our urgent attention. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving.

Andy Shirtliff,

Helena city commissioner

