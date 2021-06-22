 Skip to main content
Helena is blessed to have great first responders
Helena is blessed to have great first responders

We recently experienced what could have been a serious emergency situation in our home. Although it turned out to be a false alarm, first responders from several agencies were here in a very timely manner. As embarrassing as it was, we take great comfort in knowing how quickly they will show up in the future should the occasion arise. All involved individuals were very professional and polite. There were professionals from the sheriff’s office, the Baxendale Fire Department and an ambulance crew. Our apologies if we missed mentioning anyone else. Helena is blessed to have all these wonderful professionals. Thank you all very much!

Bob and Peg Williams

Helena

