Helena Holiday Cruise Dec. 16-17

There are a lot of things I love about the holiday season, and at the top of the list is the lights draped on the eaves of homes, circling the trees on our properties, or sometimes, choreographed to music! There is something communal and selfless in decorating our homes for the season...we don't do it for ourselves — we don't see it when we're sitting inside — we do it for the celebration, the neighborhood pride, or to make the early sunsets feel worthwhile.

The Helena Area Community Foundation loves celebrating this time of year, which is why we are holding the third annual Helena Holiday Cruise on Dec. 16 and 17. This event invites families and friends to gather together, drive around our community, and make memories together.

This event is pulled off by a small team of (mostly) volunteers, and we could use your help. Representatives will be traveling the neighborhoods of Helena this weekend looking for the best and brightest homes. Help us find them! Nominate a home at www.helenaareacommunityfoundation.org/HHC. The home designated as Best In Show will win $500 courtesy of NorthWestern Energy.

And thanks to all of you who make these dark, winter nights brilliant for your community.

Emily Frazier, MA, CFRE, Executive Director,

Helena Area Community Foundation