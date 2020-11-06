Helena Farmers' Market is essential

The Helena Farmers’ Market will fight for its life in the Spring of 2021. Not conducting a full Market season in 2020 created a real void for our community. We remain saddened that we were classified as an Event and not Essential. The decision to classify us this way seems to our Board as capricious and arbitrary. We knew then and know now that we can provide a safe and reasonable way to shop locally outdoors. Observe what is occurring in grocery stores and explain to me why we are not a safer option.

Farmers’ Markets across the country were classified as Essential and we should be given the same treatment as our local grocery stores. We respect all of the Health issues that exist and know that we can provide a needed outdoor experience that addresses caution and safety.

I have asked the Health Department to meet with me and some of our Board and have not been granted that courtesy. Without political, legal and community involvement, we will be forced to end our 47th year of existence. This saddens us and we hope it does you.

It is our intent to make this an issue that folks can weigh in on. We need help and community support. We could use some legal input from someone who wants to argue our case. Please help us so we can open next Spring. We will not be issued a permit to operate without the Health Department reclassifying us as we deserve.