Helena Education Association endorses Fitzpatrick, Hathhorn and Satre

As president of the Helena Education Association (HEA), I represent the hundreds of educators who serve our community's students, parents and families everyday. Putting students first is our job. You've seen how well Helena's teachers and staff have responded to these challenging times. Thankfully, we've been supported by a board which values our professionalism, knowledge and work. Ballots for school elections are landing in mailboxes. These elections are incredibly important to our efforts to maintain and improve the quality of Helena's public schools for all our students. We have to get this right. HEA spent many hours over several nights meeting the candidates. We looked for candidates who will work collaboratively with us and the Helena community to put students first. Today, I am proud to announce HEA’s endorsement of Lois Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Hathhorn, and Kay Satre. These candidates support students in our district. They support educators and understand that providing needed resources for student learning is vital. Our endorsed candidates will bring varied backgrounds and skills to the board. Lois, Siobhan and Kay have dedicated their careers to students and education. HEA encourages you to vote for Lois Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Hathhorn, and Kay Satre.

Jane Shawn,

Helena

