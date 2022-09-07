 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena community extends beyond city limits

Here in Helena, everyone knows our community extends beyond the traditional city limits. I myself live out in Montana City. Helena, East Helena, and the Valley are all one big neighborhood–folks from these places live, work, recreate, shop, and travel as though it were one big town, something that any new legislative districts should reflect. Helena deserves to have its communities represented by folks who understand the unique dynamics of our intertwined communities, especially since we are so intricately connected through our economies and jobs, our outdoor landscapes, and our shared values. The independent redistricting commission should adopt a fair and legal map that is representative of the larger Helena community, not just Helena city limits.

Rebecca Johnson,

Montana City

