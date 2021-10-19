 Skip to main content
Helena City Commission needs Steve Allen
Helena City Commission needs Steve Allen

As a concerned citizen living in the Helena Valley, I was thrilled to hear that Steve, a Helena Citizen's Council representative from District 6, would be running for Helena City Commission. I have known Steve and his beautiful wife Kelly for more than 10 years. It's not every day that one meets "down to earth folks" with impeccable moral character, upstanding members in our community. Steve Allen exemplifies excellent organizational and leadership skills. He is always willing to listen to "we the people's" point of view, then put in the hard work to carry it through. Doing something to make a difference is just the right thing, and I know Steve will lead Helena with dignity, respect, discerning patience and a COMMON SENSE approach to budgeting and finance. I hope everyone has received their ballot in the mail by now, since it was mailed Oct. 13, and that you will vote STEVE ALLEN for Helena City Commission: LEADERSHIP THAT WON'T LEAVE US BEHIND.

Sincerely,

Rhonda Burnett

Clancy

