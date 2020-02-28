Helena Citizens Council plans monthly meetings

District 2 of the Helena Citizens Council (HCC) plans to hold monthly meetings as an opportunity for neighbors to meet and discuss various topics affecting our neighborhoods and our city. Come and meet your elected representatives. We are asking you to share your ideas for creating a more livable, safer, and stronger Helena. We will bring your ideas forward to the larger council. Your voice matters!

The Helena Citizens Council consists of 4 representatives from each of 7 Districts. The purpose of the HCC is to be a liaison between you and the City Commission by giving a voice to your ideas, issues, and concerns.

All neighbors and residents who live in the HCC District 2 are welcome! Visit helenacitizenscouncil.com, “Neighborhood Districts,” to confirm your address.

Meetings will be held the 1st Monday of every month at Plymouth Congregational Church (400 S Oakes at Winnie and Oakes), from 7-8 pm. We will be holding our first meeting March 2. We promise no microphones, long meeting agendas, or formalities, just neighbors taking with neighbors.

For more information, contact your HCC District 2 Neighborhood Council Members: