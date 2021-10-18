 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena can trust Steve Allen
0 comments

Helena can trust Steve Allen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I am supporting Steve Allen as a candidate for the Helena City Commission.

One thing that is of utmost importance to Steve is being open minded to the issues the public feels are important. He believes it is the responsibility of the city commissioners to work for the people and not to carry out their own interests.

With his experience in operating his own business for 38 years as a general contractor and land developer, he has the skills needed to do the job. Thus, he knows how to financially manage an entity. Those four decades in business will enable him to be a valuable asset in promoting economic development in Helena.

There is a need for affordable housing in Helena. This is an issue important to him and he is eager to work with the other city commissioners and the public to find solutions for this area of concern.

Most of all, Steve is a man of integrity that you can trust.

Gail Asbury

Helena

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We want our doctor back
Letters

We want our doctor back

One year ago, the lives of countless Helenans were changed in a shocking and incomprehensible way. We lost access to the most competent, profe…

Vote for Steve Allen
Letters

Vote for Steve Allen

Hello to my Helena neighbors, my family and I don’t live directly within the city limits of Helena. However, every decision made at the commis…

Supporting Troy McGee
Letters

Supporting Troy McGee

As I write this letter of support for Troy McGee, I reflected on all the words used to describe his character: humility, tactful, integrity, w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News