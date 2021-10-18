Helena can trust Steve Allen

I am supporting Steve Allen as a candidate for the Helena City Commission.

One thing that is of utmost importance to Steve is being open minded to the issues the public feels are important. He believes it is the responsibility of the city commissioners to work for the people and not to carry out their own interests.

With his experience in operating his own business for 38 years as a general contractor and land developer, he has the skills needed to do the job. Thus, he knows how to financially manage an entity. Those four decades in business will enable him to be a valuable asset in promoting economic development in Helena.

There is a need for affordable housing in Helena. This is an issue important to him and he is eager to work with the other city commissioners and the public to find solutions for this area of concern.

Most of all, Steve is a man of integrity that you can trust.

Gail Asbury

Helena

