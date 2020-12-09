Helena can count on radiation oncologist Andrew Cupino

My name is David Koeplin, MD. I am a radiation oncologist and the medical director of Radiation Oncology at Bozeman Health. I have been here for 15 years. I studied at the University of Michigan, UCLA, UCSF and the National Cancer Institute. Along the way, I have also been offered positions at Harvard and Stanford. My radiation oncology training was at UCSF and the more academically inclined contemporaries of mine have been or are currently Radiation Oncology Department Chairs at such places as Stanford, Harvard, OHSU and Huntsman. I offer this lengthy introduction in an effort to demonstrate that I know a thing or two about radiation oncology and that I have been trained alongside individuals who are now among the world leaders in the field.

The purpose of my letter is to encourage people who live near Helena and who may need radiation therapy to see Dr. Andrew Cupino at St. Pete’s and to strongly consider having their radiation treatments in Helena. My endorsement of Dr. Cupino is unsolicited and initiated entirely by me.

A Cancer Center is generally composed of two primary departments. One is medical oncology. This is where people receive chemotherapy and other systemic therapy. The other component is radiation oncology. This is where we have a specialized machine (a linear accelerator) to specifically target tumors and kill them.