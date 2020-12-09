Helena can count on radiation oncologist Andrew Cupino

My name is David Koeplin, MD. I am a radiation oncologist and the medical director of Radiation Oncology at Bozeman Health. I have been here for 15 years. I studied at the University of Michigan, UCLA, UCSF and the National Cancer Institute. Along the way, I have also been offered positions at Harvard and Stanford. My radiation oncology training was at UCSF and the more academically inclined contemporaries of mine have been or are currently Radiation Oncology Department Chairs at such places as Stanford, Harvard, OHSU and Huntsman. I offer this lengthy introduction in an effort to demonstrate that I know a thing or two about radiation oncology and that I have been trained alongside individuals who are now among the world leaders in the field.
The purpose of my letter is to encourage people who live near Helena and who may need radiation therapy to see Dr. Andrew Cupino at St. Pete’s and to strongly consider having their radiation treatments in Helena. My endorsement of Dr. Cupino is unsolicited and initiated entirely by me.
A Cancer Center is generally composed of two primary departments. One is medical oncology. This is where people receive chemotherapy and other systemic therapy. The other component is radiation oncology. This is where we have a specialized machine (a linear accelerator) to specifically target tumors and kill them.
I have personally worked at St Pete’s Radiation Oncology. I know exactly what type of radiation machine they have. I know exactly what type of treatment planning system they have. The radiation oncology equipment is excellent. If I were building a radiation oncology center, I would essentially buy the same equipment that is currently at St. Pete’s.
More importantly, I know the radiation oncology physician, Dr. Andrew Cupino. Dr. Cupino is a well-trained radiation oncologist. When I am contemplating a difficult case, Dr Cupino is one of the people I may call for input. He has covered my practice in Bozeman while I have been on vacation. Upon my return, I always review whatever plans were generated during my absence by the covering physician. Dr. Cupino’s plans are invariably excellent. I would have no hesitations if a loved one of mine were referred to Dr. Cupino.
I also know the key technical support staff in radiation oncology at St. Pete’s. Dr. Cupino’s “right-hand man” is Mr. Lee Bolby. Lee is a very experienced radiation oncology dosimetrist. The dosimetrist is the person who helps the physician develop the radiation plans. Helena is fortunate to have such a qualified dosimetrist. When we were looking for a new dosimetrist several years ago, we tried to recruit Lee.
I have seen a number of patients from Helena over the past few weeks. While I am ready, willing and able to see patients from any region and offer recommendations with regard to radiation oncology, if you live near Helena, I will recommend that you also see Dr. Cupino. I know from personal experience that his decision making is evidence-based and the quality of his radiation plans is excellent. All things considered, I would choose to have my radiation treatments closer to home and sleep in my own bed every night.
In Good Health,
David Koeplin, MD
Medical Director
Bozeman Health Radiation Oncology
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!