 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena Area Summer Jobs Program a success
0 comments

Helena Area Summer Jobs Program a success

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the Helena Area Summer Jobs Program (HSJP) successful. This work-based learning program provides students with a paid position, paid work skills training, and mentoring for the summer. Over the past 3 years, 100% of HSJP students said they learned something about themselves or work skills, 81% said they practiced work skills that were uncomfortable (i.e. customer service, problem solving), and 96% would recommend the program.

Thank you, program committee - Helena WINS (an initiative of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce), Reach Higher Montana, STOKE in Townsend, EHHS, PAL, HHS, CHS, & Helena College - for making it possible. You dedicated hours of time and hard work, and worked diligently to implement the program well.

Thank you, HSJP supporters: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Anderson Zurmuehlen, Helena City of Service grant & iGraduate. Thank you, employers, for hosting students and committing to developing young employees. And thank you, volunteer mentors, for supporting students as they stepped out of their comfort zones in the workplace.

HSJP is an example of true community collaboration and its positive impacts.

Gabrielle Eklund Rowley

American Jobs for America's Youth Montana

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call off the hounds, governor
Letters

Call off the hounds, governor

This insanity has to stop! We are witnessing an unwarranted assault on our teachers, school board members, health care workers, business emplo…

Time to pay up
Letters

Time to pay up

In Montana, when we buy something, we pay up. What is happening right now in Washington D.C. is disheartening. Sen. Daines, you voted for all …

Are you a responsible voter?
Letters

Are you a responsible voter?

Ask yourself: Did the politicians representing me in my city, county, state and nation vote for legislation with which I generally agree? If y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News