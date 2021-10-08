Helena Area Summer Jobs Program a success

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the Helena Area Summer Jobs Program (HSJP) successful. This work-based learning program provides students with a paid position, paid work skills training, and mentoring for the summer. Over the past 3 years, 100% of HSJP students said they learned something about themselves or work skills, 81% said they practiced work skills that were uncomfortable (i.e. customer service, problem solving), and 96% would recommend the program.

Thank you, program committee - Helena WINS (an initiative of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce), Reach Higher Montana, STOKE in Townsend, EHHS, PAL, HHS, CHS, & Helena College - for making it possible. You dedicated hours of time and hard work, and worked diligently to implement the program well.

Thank you, HSJP supporters: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Anderson Zurmuehlen, Helena City of Service grant & iGraduate. Thank you, employers, for hosting students and committing to developing young employees. And thank you, volunteer mentors, for supporting students as they stepped out of their comfort zones in the workplace.

HSJP is an example of true community collaboration and its positive impacts.

Gabrielle Eklund Rowley