Let them see what they’re missing

The Held v. Montana lawsuit is still ongoing, and frankly, mostly a sick joke perpetrated on Montana as a whole and gullible children just out of high school too.

If they really believe in what they think they are advocating for they would act differently. Let’s start by removing all the things in their lives made possible by hydrocarbons. It’s a short list. The equipment to build their homes, their homes as well.

Make sure they have no access to indoor plumbing, heat, electricity, cars, bicycles, cellphones, computers, the internet in general, toothbrushes, pants, shirts, shoes, food, water, etc. Need I go on? This is an agenda-driven bogus lawsuit that should have never entered a courtroom and should be mocked as much as possible.

For those in Helena virtue signaling by putting a sign in your yard, those are made of plastic with metal frames.

Have a great July Fourth Helena. Get out there and turn gasoline into fun.

Darin Gaub,

Helena