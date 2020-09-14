 Skip to main content
Heart and character make a difference
Heart and character make a difference

They say you never get a second chance at a first impression. They also say what you do when no one is looking is a true sign of your character. My first encounter with Melissa Romano made a deep and lasting impression. Several years ago my husband and I were seated next to her and one of her students at a local restaurant. Through the conversation we learned it was for no special reason. Melissa Romano was simply showing kindness by taking a young girl to dinner. Most of us remember kind teachers who made us feel our life and our future were important. It made a difference in my life and I believe the life of that young student. Melissa Romano has made a difference in the lives of many of her students. If elected she will bring heart and character to the Office of Public Instruction. She will make a difference in the lives of all Montanans by championing our public schools and ensuring all students have access to a quality education.

Connie Bergum

Helena

