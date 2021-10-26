Health literacy is now more important than ever

Telehealth has become a lifeline for many Americans during COVID-19, including those in Montana, where the rural makeup of the state often presents a barrier in access to care as many need to drive miles away to the nearest provider. According to a report from KPAX-TV, telehealth options remain extremely important to Montanans, and studies show they will continue to use the service even after the pandemic. Unfortunately, some insurers are already rolling back coverage for this essential tool, which has proven to have profound benefits even beyond the pandemic, particularly in rural and underserved communities who often lack easy access to health care services. When selecting a health plan, consumers should understand how services like telehealth will be covered, and if they will be covered at all.