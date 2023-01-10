Headwaters Legacy Act needs to go

There seems to be a push for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. I am not certain why anyone would want to give Washington, D.C., any more control over anything in our state. Congress is way too dysfunctional, polarized and inept at this time. It appears that this is a power grab over the resources in our state. We have the MFWP and MDEQ with a myriad of qualified professionals to do the job of watching over our resources. Why would anyone want to give more influence to a bureaucracy across the country?

We can contact our governor, state representatives, commissioners, etc. to participate and have a say in the state policies. If this law is passed, that is over. Sen. Tester likes to call us the “folks” in Montana. I suspect when he uses this term, he refers to an electorate that wants a say in decisions affecting the state. Well then, why does he want to take away the self-determination from the folks here in the state by pushing this bill?

We are well positioned to determine how to preserve and use the state's resources. We do not need Washington, D.C.'s help. This bill needs to go.

Matt West,

Townsend