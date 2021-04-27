HEA endorses Armstrong and Beaver

The Helena Education Association (HEA) is proud to endorse Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver for the Helena School Board Trustee seats. After interviewing candidates, we know that Ms. Armstrong and Mr. Beaver are strong supporters of the school district and the school community. Both have fine leadership and communication skills. They are committed to working in a collaborative manner with teachers, staff, parents, and students. Ms. Armstrong has volunteered in the schools when her children went through the Helena Schools. She will bring a fresh, new perspective to the board. Mr. Beaver has been associated with the Helena School District for many years, as a teacher, coach, and Board member. He will continue to be an influential member with an eye towards fiscal responsibility. Please join us in voting for Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver!