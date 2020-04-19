He washed his hands -- of it all
He washed his hands -- of it all

The American public is, in a sense, being subjected to a national experiment. In response to the COVID-19 virus (CV) some states are acting responsibly. Montana strives to protect our health care workers, patients and the general public. In virus research laboratory environments, the success of experiments, and the protection of all involved, is achieved by means of best practices that exceed what is minimally acceptable for the public.

In contrast, our president is asleep at the wheel of leadership, spewing his unmasked and same old tired defenses. Instead of pushing the envelope to protect the American public, he blamed others, for his failings. His best defense is offensive. Those politicians who sled on Trump’s coattails, are similarly irresponsible. Trump and his followers are consistently irresponsible about matters involving our planet's health and the CV. How many people must die before they act responsibly? “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” (Benjamin Franklin)

It is time to replace Senator Daines with one of the democratic, libertarian or republican candidates.

Michael H. Lee

Former manager of the New York Blood Center Virus Research Laboratory

Helena

