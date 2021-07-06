 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HB112 has nothing to do with fairness
0 comments

HB112 has nothing to do with fairness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

House Bill 112 discriminating against transgender students playing sports has nothing to do with fairness in sports. It’s another example of our legislature trying to legislate their own personal pet peeves and phobias. Fairness in sports is not who wins and losses, fairness is the right to participate in sports.

Sports have been incorporated into our educational systems because they teach teamwork, promote mental and physically fitness. To deny a student the right to participate is unfair to students who through lessons and behaviors developed in sports can better develop into healthy and productive adults.

Andy Kulla

Florence

0 comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stop spraying insecticides
Letters

Stop spraying insecticides

Montana is about to spray insecticides on 2.6 million acres of Montana grasslands, threatening pollinating bees, organic farms, birds and wildlife.

Push Congress to pass BCSA
Letters

Push Congress to pass BCSA

As Montana grows along with our tourism and outdoor recreation sectors, it’s important to designate more areas for conservation and recreation…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News