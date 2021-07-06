HB112 has nothing to do with fairness

House Bill 112 discriminating against transgender students playing sports has nothing to do with fairness in sports. It’s another example of our legislature trying to legislate their own personal pet peeves and phobias. Fairness in sports is not who wins and losses, fairness is the right to participate in sports.
Sports have been incorporated into our educational systems because they teach teamwork, promote mental and physically fitness. To deny a student the right to participate is unfair to students who through lessons and behaviors developed in sports can better develop into healthy and productive adults.
Andy Kulla
Florence