I am a single mom of three, teaching third grade in Bozeman.

After a divorce, I was unable to care for my kids at home. With some help from family, I was able to re-enter the workforce as a teacher but needed child care for my youngest son.

I found great care for $800/month and qualified for a Best Beginnings scholarship.

Early this year, when pandemic relief ended, my co-pay went up from $10 to $740/month. I ended up having to pull out of Best Beginnings. With increased co-pays and three kids to support, my expenses were greater than my paycheck.

I only make $35K a year, and can't find any affordable options for my young son in Bozeman. This bill would make such a difference for parents and families like mine who just need a little extra help.

I urge the Montana Senate to pass HB 648.

Molly Engel,

Bozeman