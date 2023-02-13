Here’s a Savage bill.

I refer not only to the hometown of the sponsor (Brandon Ler, R-Savage) but also to the seeming intent behind House Bill 361. This gem that prohibits school administrators disciplining students who “deadname” fellow students or refer to them by their “legal gender.”

Rep. Ler stated his children learned at an early age how to tell the difference between cows and bulls. My children learned at an early age how to tell the difference between cowards and bullies — none.

Cowards fear people who differ from the narrow view of “normal.” The cowards then bully those people by taunting, teasing, threatening, and, yes, deadnaming them.

HB 361 would hogtie teachers and principals from stepping in and halting this cruel treatment. I can only hope that a basic sense of decency leads the Legislature to table this bill with the slap-down it deserves.

John Moore,

Helena