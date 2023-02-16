It is important for Montanans to know that your Legislature is set to pass a bill (House Bill 303) that will allow a medical professional to refuse to take care of you because he/she disapproves of you, your lifestyle, your personal beliefs, or just because the medical professional says your medical need doesn’t jive with his/her value set.

Compounding this right to refuse to provide care is the fact that he/she would not be required to refer you to another medical professional who would be willing to provide your care.

Heaven help those of you living in rural areas with few medical options and where the local physician doesn’t believe in prescribing pain medications for terminal cancer if those medications might shorten your life by a few days. Heaven help those of you who are living together without the benefit of marriage if you need care from a medical professional who believes he/she should not provide care to a blatant “sinner."

HB 303 was passed by the House Judiciary Committee and is now in the Senate. That bill is too broad, is too cruel, and will lead to needless suffering and possibly death.

Clare Kearns,

Helena