HB 234 needs to go away for good

It was sad reading how the bully boys of the GOP treated young Mallerie Stromswold. Like the infamous Spanish Inquisition, their intolerant “RINO” name calling was one the contributing factors to her resignation.

Now, with House Bill 234, they’ve decided they want to kick teachers and librarians around under the guise of “protecting the children.” Just as HUAC pretended to save us from Communism, Bob Phalen pretends to save us from obscenity.

In reality, it’s a Trojan Horse that lets certain legislators suppress ideas they don’t like. By making teachers and librarians personally responsible, it bullies them into being hypercautious. What is safe to teach? "Romeo and Juliet"? Underage sex scene. "1984"? Adulterous sex scene. "Moby Dick"? Two men sleeping together. Even Ayn Rand’s novels, so beloved by libertarians, have bodice-ripping scenes that might leave readers like Phalen feeling faint.

But we know where this leads because it’s already happened in Florida. There books have been banned for mentioning LGBTQ relationships, and high school classes removed for daring to teach black history from a Black perspective.

Montana librarians don’t need any mini-DeSantises forcing ideological purity on them. HB 234 needs to go away for good.

Ross Nelson,

Helena

