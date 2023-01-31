 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HB 228 will be detrimental to retirement

I'm irate that you have the audacity to pass laws that will likely be detrimental to the retirement accounts of state employees (House Bill 228).

I'm sure that the Montana State Board of Investments researches their investments in the attempt to provide the highest yield for state employees. In their research, they seek to identify trends of growing segments of the economy.

How dare you be so blatantly pro-business and anti-state employee that you would risk state employees’ retirement funding for political gain from the Montana Petroleum Association and the sagging coal industry.

At what point do certain politicians cease being bought off by big business, literally at the expense of the people who voted them into power?

Shame on you and those who champion this bill at the expense of their constituents.

John Boughton,

Helena

