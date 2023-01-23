I read the guest view Thursday, Jan. 19, by Sens. Hinebauch and McGillvray. Bills on hunting, huckleberries, veterans and accountability are moving forward with bipartisan support.

Congrats, commonsense lawmaking!

Below it was an article titled: “Anti-Democratic behavior in the House Judiciary”; unfortunately, it’s more reflective of the legislation that's moving forward (or not) this session. Our legislators ought to reread the Second Amendment — it speaks to “a well regulated militia.” I’m not anti-gun. I grew up in a family that had more guns than the Symbionese Liberation Army.

While not a veteran, I have many friends who served. They tell me any/all branches of the military address erratic behavior exhibited by servicemen, when it rises to the level of “POSING A SERIOUS RISK TO THEMSELVES OR OTHERS.”

This might be referred to as: “the establishment of extreme risk protection orders.”

This is akin to the legislation proposed in House Bill 202, which on Jan. 13, Republican members on the House Judiciary Committee refused to open up for debate. NO DEBATE. This despite significant testimony favoring the bill from families who had lost loved ones to suicide, after witnessing the deceased POSING A SERIOUS RISK TO THEMSELVES AND OTHERS.

I (most Montanans) am in agreement that the “huckleberry freedom bill” is a good bill. Most Montanans also believe there are good gun bills that DON’T intrude on the Second Amendment’s right of individuals to keep and bear arms.

Reps. Amy Regier, Ler, Carlson, Deming, Duram, Etchart, Jedediah and Caleb Hinkle, Kmetz, Knudsen, Mitchell, Rusk and Sheldon-Galloway, are all-in when it comes to huckleberries, but AWOL when it comes to suicide prevention.

If one of these folks is your representative, call them. HB 202 is not anti-gun, it’s pro-life.

Jim Edwards,

Helena