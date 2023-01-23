 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HB 202 is not anti-gun, it’s pro-life

  • 0

I read the guest view Thursday, Jan. 19, by Sens. Hinebauch and McGillvray. Bills on hunting, huckleberries, veterans and accountability are moving forward with bipartisan support.

Congrats, commonsense lawmaking!

Below it was an article titled: “Anti-Democratic behavior in the House Judiciary”; unfortunately, it’s more reflective of the legislation that's moving forward (or not) this session. Our legislators ought to reread the Second Amendment — it speaks to “a well regulated militia.” I’m not anti-gun. I grew up in a family that had more guns than the Symbionese Liberation Army.

People are also reading…

While not a veteran, I have many friends who served. They tell me any/all branches of the military address erratic behavior exhibited by servicemen, when it rises to the level of “POSING A SERIOUS RISK TO THEMSELVES OR OTHERS.”

This might be referred to as: “the establishment of extreme risk protection orders.”

This is akin to the legislation proposed in House Bill 202, which on Jan. 13, Republican members on the House Judiciary Committee refused to open up for debate. NO DEBATE. This despite significant testimony favoring the bill from families who had lost loved ones to suicide, after witnessing the deceased POSING A SERIOUS RISK TO THEMSELVES AND OTHERS.

I (most Montanans) am in agreement that the “huckleberry freedom bill” is a good bill. Most Montanans also believe there are good gun bills that DON’T intrude on the Second Amendment’s right of individuals to keep and bear arms.

Reps. Amy Regier, Ler, Carlson, Deming, Duram, Etchart, Jedediah and Caleb Hinkle, Kmetz, Knudsen, Mitchell, Rusk and Sheldon-Galloway, are all-in when it comes to huckleberries, but AWOL when it comes to suicide prevention.

If one of these folks is your representative, call them. HB 202 is not anti-gun, it’s pro-life.

Jim Edwards,

Helena

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disappointed in lack of coverage

Disappointed in lack of coverage

I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13.

Protect people instead of guns

Protect people instead of guns

Being in the room during the hearing of HB 202 (Revising Public Safety Laws), a bill to temporarily help families remove guns when a member of…

Use funds to fight climate change

Use funds to fight climate change

Given the current $2 billion budget surplus, garnered primarily from federal funding to support COVID relief, I advocate strongly for approaching the money as belonging to our children.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News