Has questions on election finance
Has questions on election finance

A handwritten check for $20 from Mayor Wilmot Collins arrived in my mail last week.

Two hundred dollars didn’t seem like too much for me to support a man whose integrity, compassion, connectedness and competence I highly value. I value him even more after this last little foofaraw. I wonder how many of the rest of us know there is a $180 limit for individual donations for campaigns like his?

Go to the commissioner of political practices website to find out.

“Promoting confidence, transparency, and accountability in Montana’s democratic processes.“ While the candidates and their treasurers need to be up on the latest limits, it’s not that easy for donors to find their personal donation limit, and for smallish amounts like this, who knew it was so restrictive? Are these limits for all local elections?

What’s the limit for those running for state and national legislatures? What are limits for donations from businesses? What about the dark money? Now that I have enough to donate now and then, I guess I need to dig out my reading glasses and read the law so I don’t risk getting any more friends in trouble.

An informative article would be helpful.

Su DeBree

Helena

