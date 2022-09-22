Happy with puzzle, comic changes

I originally decided not to protest the changes to the comics and puzzles in the IR, thinking that there are many more important issues to be concerned about. However, after the recent rash of negative comments about the new LA Times crossword I have changed my mind. I thought that was the one improvement and I hope it will be retained. The old ones were repetitive and boring. Now after an early glitch many of the old comics are back in the E-edition on page X99, including some new ones. I’m especially happy about the return of Non Sequitur!