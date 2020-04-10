Happy to see trailhead project moving forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I watch the construction begin on the Beattie Street Trailhead, I thank city staff for patiently restarting the scoping process with the community, listening to comments, and adjusting the design, despite abuse by some. I thank the city commission for adopting that design, despite the threats by some.

I am glad the governor recognized that social distancing occurs naturally on construction projects, and the community benefits with at least some income earners. What’s not to rejoice about income for laborers? Thank you Helena Sand and Gravel for the extremely favorable bid, and for saving the topsoil by pushing it up the hill.

In dry winters when the only easily, accessible snow is on the north face of Mount Ascension, I look forward to a bus load of kids arriving in the turn around, and trying out snow shoes. The kids that didn’t potty at school, as they were told, have a handicap accessible toilet. Called a nuisance by some, the vault toilet is close to the same distance from houses as the one on Mount Helena.

Neighbors with southern exposure have a changed view, as occurred as houses were built along Iowa. But, citizens got a trailhead.

John Bowenhollow

Helena

