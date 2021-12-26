 Skip to main content
Happy to see Lee reject takeover bid

There was a bit of good news in the paper recently. Lee Enterprises, which owns the Independent Record and other Montana papers, rejected a takeover bid by Alden Global Capital. Let’s hope that rejection sticks.

Alden is a hedge fund specializing in what has been called “vulture capitalism.” It has acquired hundreds of papers, from famous ones like the Chicago Tribune down to weeklies serving small communities. Some were profitable before, some were not. No matter which, Alden gutted newsrooms in pursuit of short-term profit.

You can find plenty of opinions on the internet. However, there are few organizations that day to day even attempt to gather facts on what businesses and governments are up to. The rich, the powerful, and the crooked resent newspapers for that reason. Lee has done its own cutting of coverage, but at least it still acts like it wants to be in the news business.

In the best of all worlds, we’d have a community-owned newspaper, non-profit if need be. Short of that, we are better off without some secretive hedge fund strip-mining the newspaper we do have.

Paul Cartwright

Helena

