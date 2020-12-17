Hamstringing public health officials will make things worse

To those who wish to limit mask wearing and the ability of public health institutions to respond to public health emergencies, I would say that while their reaction to our economic downturn is understandable, it has not been fully rationalized. The mask mandate has so far not stopped any of the truly dedicated anti-maskers from attending to their business. More importantly, the pandemic and the fear of contracting and/or communicating the disease to a loved one has forced most of us into voluntary quarantine. The pandemic itself is causing business failure, especially the brick and mortar establishments requiring face to face visits. Most of us will avoid a business, in the selfish interest of safeguarding our health and that of our families, if we can expect that few will wear a mask at the business. Hamstringing our public health professionals will only extend the pandemic and further deepen our economic problems. Furthermore, there are other types of emergencies, such as train derailment, catastrophic infrastructure failure from earthquakes, etc. for which communities depend heavily on public health professionals for immediate action. Requiring an intermediate legislative step in the process will only kill innocent people. And this is very bad for business.