Guns do not make us safer

If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the world since we have more guns in circulation than the total number of our entire population. We are not safer.

AR-15 type military weapons are specifically designed to kill many enemy soldiers in war super fast, that is why no fair-chase hunter would use them on a herd of deer or elk. But our laws allow any of us, with these very same weapons, to slaughter each other in schools, grocery stores, in church, or almost anywhere.

Folks want to ban certain books because it might cause school children to be uncomfortable. Some Uvalde children were destroyed yesterday almost beyond their parents’ recognition, except for the clothes they were wearing. I assume this massacre fact makes school children across our country uncomfortable.

I say, ask our lawmakers at every level, do they support these military weapons on our streets pushed by NRA lobbyists, or not. If they do, vote them out.

Bob FitzGerald,

Helena

