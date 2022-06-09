Gun problem must be solved

An open letter to Sen. Daines, Sen. Tester, and Rep. Rosendale,

We personally know the pain of the death of a young child. That pain runs deep and never goes away. No parent should ever lose a child. Watching the recent attacks on children has again shocked and appalled our entire nation. Many students are afraid of attending America’s schools. We have unforgivably failed those students. Help us to say, “Enough is enough, stop.” It is time to take the most logical and effective steps to solve this crisis.

We never again want to hear “Guns do not kill children.” Guns are used to kill children, minorities, church goers, spouses, shoppers, concert goers, and on and on. Do we have the right to own a gun? Yes, but not for everyone. Do we have the right to arm a well-regulated militia? Yes, but not to arm insurrectionists, terrorists or unregulated hate groups. To protect legitimate gun rights, we must call for rules and laws that keep Americans safe from forbidden gun violence.

Join us in demanding that a minimum set of laws guaranteeing that our right to bear arms is maintained in a sane and safe manner.

1. All gun sales including private sales must require a state and federal background check. Anyone who ignores this background check regulation must be held responsible for damages from such a sale.

2. All owners of semi-automatic AR-type weapons must have gun safety training and be registered in a national database. Age limits or selective bans should be investigated and researched.

3. Red flag laws must be passed. (If a judge deems an individual dangerous, law enforcement is permitted to take away all of the individual's firearms for a period of time, during which the individual is also not allowed to buy or sell guns.)

If state or federal legislators decide on other measures fine, but we have to start with the most effective direct methods. Those states who want to ban military assault rifles, increase mental health funding, provide additional security funding for schools, hire school resource officers, build walls around playgrounds, arm teachers, fund hate-group investigations, and other often questionable methods of controlling gun violence are welcome to do so. But start with the first three as a minimum.

It is time to act. If national politicians want our vote, we demand their open discussion, honest debate, thoughtful compromise, and real action on this issue.

So, we call on you three: Steve Daines, Jon Tester and Matt Rosendale to act. Solve this problem, make progress on solutions. Open the debate in Congress for America and solve this problem.

Sincerely,

Richard and Mary Seitz,

retired Helena teachers

