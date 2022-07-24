Gun owners need to accept some inconvenience

Are gun owners willing to be inconvenienced to reduce our national firearm death and injury epidemic? The simple truth is that America has inadequate firearm regulation because some current and future firearm owners do not want to be inconvenienced. A number of minor changes to current law will reduce impulsive firearm access and prevalence in society. We need a waiting period before taking possession of assault weapons. High-capacity magazines should be restricted. We should have time-limited licensing of owners and registration of all firearms with renewal at some interval as we do for driving and motor vehicles. All firearm ownership changes, including gifts and private sales, should involve federal background checks. We need minimum standards for ownership of firearms including competence at the range for handguns, periodic firearm education about use and storage, and certain minimum vision and motor skills. We need quick impoundment of weapons possessed by those with demonstrated anger management problems, self-destructive depression, aggressive and threatening behavior, or demonstrated domestic battery. Many gun advocates will likely consider these unacceptable intrusions or inconveniences. However, inconvenience is a small price to pay for reducing our firearm violence problems.