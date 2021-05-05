Guatemalan children and refugees deserve a compassionate response

Elected officials need to worry less about raising money and winning political wars and focus more on what it means to be a responsible public servant, informed by facts and compassion. For those who profess to be Christian, they should prayerfully consider how the commandment to love the neighbor informs their understanding of public service. Our Lord calls us to seek His face in the faces of those less fortunate than ourselves, those who are hungry, those who are strangers and those who are naked. Jesus says, “Truly, I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.”