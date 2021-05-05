Guatemalan children and refugees deserve a compassionate response

I am writing to our elected leaders asking you to please offer a more compassionate response to the unaccompanied Guatemalan children who come here as refugees.
U.S. officials list community violence, political corruption, climate crises due to hurricanes Eta and Iota, and poverty as the underlying causes of the massive refugee influx. But often the reason is far more specific: hunger. Kevin Sieff wrote in The Washington Post an article entitled, “The reason many Guatemalans are coming to the border? A profound hunger crisis.” He goes on to report that Guatemala has the sixth highest rate of malnutrition in the world. The chronic malnutrition rate in the country’s western highlands hovers around 70%, higher than any country in the world.
Female homicide rates for the Northern Triangle of Central America are the highest in the world: El Salvador 1st, Guatemala 3rd, Honduras 7th. Women are regularly beaten, threatened, raped, and abducted in Guatemala’s inhospitable environment. It’s out of absolute desperation that a mother sends her young children to the US border. One half of the unaccompanied minors in 2020 came from Guatemala.
What has been the response of elected leaders above? Rep. Matt Rosendale wants to lock ‘em up. He introduced a bill to make fleeing from border patrol a federal crime. Governor Gianforte and Attorney General Knudsen filed a frivolous and costly lawsuit to halt President Biden’s immigration plan. As elected officials who claim to be pro-life, why doesn’t your pro-life position include protecting children of God who are fleeing starvation? Like the priest in the Good Samaritan story, who turned a blind eye away from a suffering person, you seem to have no problem turning your eyes away from suffering children. Depicting refugees and children as illegals and “meth smugglers” stirs up fear, and only serves to deflect attention from the real issues behind child refugees.
Senator Steve Daines said the southern border is a "humanitarian crisis" He’s right. With 500 minors a day, and 118,663 unaccompanied children crossing over the southern border in March alone, the humanitarian crisis is a desperate one. However, Sen. Daines has yet to offer solutions that address the real problems behind the refugee crisis.
The answer can’t be to shove children seeking asylum into huge detention facilities. These for-profit detention warehouses, like Caliburn in Homestead, Florida, are paid $775 dollars per child per day. This fraudulent childcare is a moral tragedy and a waste of taxpayer dollars!
Fortunately, there are compassionate alternatives for helping child refugees like the US Catholic Bishops and the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services (LIRS). Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services (LIRS) has resettled over 500,000 refuges in its 80 years of existence. LIRS and The US Catholic Bishops Refugee are the two official non-profit agencies designated to work with unaccompanied refugee minors. These non-profits offer the gold standard or services for child refugees at one-third of the cost that the detention warehouses charge.
At the current time, LIRS services and safe house are only utilized at 50% capacity. Why? Eighty percent of all refugees have at least one family member in the US which could be contacted. If we can send rovers and mini-helicopters to Mars, we should be smart enough to come up with a humane immigration policy and system for unaccompanied minors that works.
Guatemala is a country that has suffered decades of military dictatorship and merciless repression, much of it with US support. While in office President Trump shut down the international anti-corruption investigation, Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), which charged the current President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, with fraud. If elected officials really want to reduce child refugees at our border, they should restart an international “CICIG type anti-corruption investigation” to look into Morales and the damage he has inflicted upon Guatemala while pocketing huge profits as president.
President George W. Bush said that immigration is a defining asset of the United States. He said, “These new Americans are just as much of a force for good now, with their energy, idealism and love of country, as they have always been."
I believe Americans are very compassionate and generous, people of good will. Seventy percent of us want to reform the asylum and refugee program so it provides humanitarian support as well as a vetted process for legal immigration. One place to start is approving DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which gives a path to citizenship to minors already living in the US.
Our elected officials in Montana and Washington need to stop fear mongering, depicting refugees as drug dealers and violent criminals. They need to stop building barriers and start building humane bridges for those immigrants who are fleeing death hoping for a better life. We can’t welcome green card workers to hoe our sugar beets and pick our cherries in Montana, while at the same time slandering them or shunning them at our border.
Elected officials need to worry less about raising money and winning political wars and focus more on what it means to be a responsible public servant, informed by facts and compassion. For those who profess to be Christian, they should prayerfully consider how the commandment to love the neighbor informs their understanding of public service. Our Lord calls us to seek His face in the faces of those less fortunate than ourselves, those who are hungry, those who are strangers and those who are naked. Jesus says, “Truly, I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.”
I ask our elected officials to please act with compassion and conscience. Remember that God loves children seeking asylum every bit as much as God loves you, your children and grandchildren.
Pastor Brad Ulgenes
Helena
This is my personal opinion rather than an official position of the church I serve.