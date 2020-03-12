Growing Friends of Helena celebrates 30 years

The mission of Growing Friends is to have healthy, diverse, beautiful and productive trees and landscaping in spaces viewed and/or accessible to the public in and around Helena. Growing Friends has planted more than $300,000 in trees in and around Helena since 1990; this is approximately 3,000 trees.

Soon to be awarded to the Helena Public Schools is a check from Growing Friends for $14,320. This includes $5,000 for Central, $4,920 for Bryant and $4,400 for Jim Darcy.

Growing Friends has been happy to have given over $81,000 to Helena-area schools since 1990, that's about 800 trees. We look forward to continuing this relationship with the schools, providing a more healthful and beautiful environment for our children and all members of our community.

In our 30th anniversary year, we wish to celebrate the accomplishments of Growing Friends and the many contributions its members have made to our community. We would be immensely grateful to the Helena community to join us towards this end and to help us continue with our mission.

Contributions and requests for trees to be planted in public places may be made to Growing Friends of Helena; P.O. Box 709; Helena, MT. 59624.

Rob Freistadt

Treasurer, Growing Friends of Helena

