Grieving for all children who lost their lives

The horrific, cowardly act in Texas that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers is beyond human comprehension! However, if we are truly concerned about the lives of our children, we must consider banning the instruments that take more of their lives than any other through the heartless act of abortion! I'm referring to vacuums and forceps! Millions more of our innocent children have lost their lives due to those items than from all the heartless murders using guns or other weapons. I grieve for those families suffering the loss of their precious children, but I also grieve for those totally innocent little babies whose only crime was ending up in the wrong womb.

Myrna Summers,

East Helena

