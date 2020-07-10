Green Party candidate has vendetta

The Your Turn piece in the July 8 IR by Wendie Fredrickson was a dishonest screed by a person with a personal vendetta against Steve Bullock. Her "Green Party" candidacy is a fraudulent attempt by the Republicans to re-elect Stave Daines as Montana’s junior senator. They and the conservative PAC Club for Growth paid to get enough signatures to get the real Green Party on the ballot, despite the real Green Party’s disavowal of fielding any candidates. In Ms. Frederickson’s piece she doesn’t mention anything regarding the issues that the party would normally be bringing up, such as the environment and global warming. I hope that the true supporters of the party are paying attention and decline to vote for her. Wendie Fredrickson is a fraud and should be ashamed of herself.