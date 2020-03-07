Green energy isn't carbon-free
Green energy isn't carbon-free

In the absence of an acknowledgement from our federal government that climate change is even happening, I applaud our City Commission for approving the resolution "Ready for 100" to help address it and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

However I do wonder whose backyard will be dug up to provide the copper and other minerals needed to produce all this renewable energy. I'm in favor of the resolution, but it baffles me that the green/environmentalist lobby chooses to ignore the necessary resource requirements.

Just one 3-megawatt wind turbine contains 335 tons of steel, 4.7 tons of copper, 1200 tons of concrete, 3 tons of aluminum as well as (mined) rare earth elements.

We should be aware of the carbon footprint that will be incurred.

Christy Stiles

Helena

