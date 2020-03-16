Great service from Helena's street crew

Thank you to Shane Bogard and his City of Helena street crew for their response to a stormwater drain problem in front of our house. On Feb. 27, 2020, I contacted the City explaining the stormwater drain was backed up because it was blocked by ice. I explained we had been living in our house since April Fool’s Day of 1986 and the drain backed up a couple of times a year flooding our yard and garage. I had contacted the city in the past (10-plus years) but I gave up because it was not responsive. The next morning, Shane and his crew were in front of my house and cleared the drain. They returned in a few days and flushed out the drainpipe. They were very responsive, pleasant and did a great job. Thank you to them.