Great rodeo, sick humor

Kudos to the Last Chance Stampede staff and competitors on a great rodeo Friday night.

What was not great was the “entertainer/clown’s” constant “jokes” about COVID. My mother died in late 2020, after six months solitary confinement, unable to leave her room, due to COVID. My father-in-law died in 2021, alone in a room with other patients dying around him, with COVID. My once healthy 50-some-year-old brother-in-law almost died, is on oxygen, can barely walk and will likely need life-long care. Real funny. Ha, ha.

The U.S. now leads the world once again (Yay! We’re Number 1!) in COVID infections. With nearly 1 million already dead and the delta variant now widespread, we may be headed for another lockdown, mask-up winter. Clowns like the rodeo “entertainer,” who make fun and belittle the disease only make it worse; as the laughter at some of his “jokes” made clear there were virus and vaccine deniers in the crowd getting their laughs and reinforcement of ignorance.

Let our rodeo organizers know this is not “entertainment.” And maybe invite them to visit with a local nurse or doctor who has watched patients fight for breath, and die. Introduce them to the bereaved loved ones. Real funny. Ha, ha.

Michael Munck

Helena

